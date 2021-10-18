Lexington murder suspect wounded in shooting with police indicted on multiple counts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man accused in a June shooting in downtown Lexington that killed a 30-year-old father has been indicted on multiple counts.

32-year-old Brandon Dockery was indicted last week on a charge of murder, six counts of wanton endangerment, and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, according to court records. He was also indicted on a count of receiving a stolen handgun.

Charges of resisting arrest and menacing were dismissed by the grand jury, according to court records.

Dockery is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Raymar Webb in the early morning hours of June 19, according to police. Officers were called that morning to the area of West Short Street and North Mill Street, where they found Webb suffering from a gunshot wound. Webb was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

When Lexington police and U.S. Marshals tried to arrest Dockery in July, Dockery allegedly fired three shots and law enforcement returned fire, according to police. Dockery was reportedly shot in the hand and grazed on the head by a bullet .

Months before the shooting that killed Webb, Dockery was released from prison on parole . He had been sentenced to 45 years on charges of arson and attempted murder after he admitted to burning down an apartment building, according to court and parole records.

Dockery is now being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $770,000 bond, according to court records. He's set to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on Oct. 22.