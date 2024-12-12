Lexington police searching for 2 suspects in connection to deadly Chinoe Road shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department asked the public for help in finding two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting on Chinoe Road that resulted in the death of one man on Dec. 1.

A release from Bluegrass Crime Stoppers detailed that police are looking for Jeremiah Mitchell who is wanted for murder, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief. Police noted that Mitchell also has warrants for failure to appear and violations of conditions of release.

Police are also looking for Alexis Compton who is wanted for murder (complicity).

LEX 18 previously reported that on Nov. 30 at around 6:45 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Chinoe Road on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found one man, identified by the coroner as 35-year-old Gregory Williams, with a gunshot wound.

On Dec. 1, Williams died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting, officials reported.

Police asked anyone with information on their whereabouts to submit a tip by contacting Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online here.