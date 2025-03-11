Lexington police searching for third suspect in Fairmont Court homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says they are searching for a third suspect in connection to the Fairmont Court homicide that happened on Jan. 19.

According to police, 22-year-old Jeffrey Ollie has active warrants for murder (complicity) and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say that Ollie is considered armed and dangerous and that if you see him to contact your local law enforcement.

LEX 18 previously reported that 21-year-old Brooklyn Trigg was found and arrested in connection to the homicide. She has been charged with murder (complicity) and tampering with physical evidence in connection to a the homicide on Fairmont Court.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Lexington police at 859-258-3600 or by submitting an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.