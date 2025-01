LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 35-year-old Cristi Moreno is wanted in connection to the Jan. 16 murder that occurred on Winchester Road, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers said in a press release.

Moreno is currently wanted for murder, as well as an unrelated charge out of Scott County.

Anyone with information can contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers anonymously at 859-253-2020 or visit p3tips.com.