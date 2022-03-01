Madison County murder suspect killed Jordan Morgan while she was asleep, criminal complaint says

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man charged with murdering 32-year-old Jordan Morgan shot her while she was sleeping, according to a criminal complaint.

The shooting happened last Tuesday morning at her father's home on Willis Branch Road. Her father, former state representative C. Wesley Morgan, told reporters Gilday was able to get into the home by climbing on top of scaffolding that had been outside for construction work on a porch.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Shannon Gilday, armed with an "assault rifle," got into the home by climbing through an upstairs doorway, went into an upstairs bedroom, and fired multiple rounds at Jordan, who was asleep at the time.

"This sorry low down piece of dog crap broke into that door," Morgan said earlier this week. "[Gilday] kicked her door open and shot her probably six, seven, eight times with an AR-15."

The criminal complaint says he then went downstairs and shot his way into the master bedroom where Morgan, his wife, and young daughter were located. After an exchange of gunfire with the homeowner, documents say Wesley fled into his vehicle and took off.

Morgan was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"He shot me three times," Morgan said, pointing to his body. "I've been shot twice in the arm and once in the hip."

The court documents say Gilday was arrested on the Exit 87 Overpass of Interstate 75, less than two miles away from the family's home.

Gilday is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and first-degree criminal mischief. He will be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in district court.