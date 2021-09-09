Man accused of killing Richmond couple indicted on six felony charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man accused of killing a couple in Richmond has been indicted on six felony charges.

51-year-old Thomas Birl is charged with killing Chris and Gracie Hager. Birl was indicted on counts of capital murder, first-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property.

Police say on August 3rd, Birl, using a stolen gun, shot and killed the Hagers outside a duplex the couple owned. Birl was staying there at the time. Police say he then set fire to the building and involved police in a standoff that lasted hours.

The victims, Chris and Gracie Hager, were well-known in Richmond and involved in the community. Chris Hager was 54 and his wife, Gracie, was 52.

Chris and Gracie Hager

Birl's arraignment date is set for October 7 at 11:00 a.m. in Madison Circuit Court.