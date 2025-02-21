Man arrested in Nicholasville following months-long drug investigation

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A months-long investigation by Nicholasville Police into a "drug trafficking organization" has resulted in one man being charged with a felony.

According to the department, the investigation into the organization distributing fentanyl was performed by the Nicholasville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit, in conjunction with other agencies.

Approximately 388 grams of fentanyl were seized in the investigation. Cruse faces one count of first degree aggravated trafficking.

Cruse was previously arrested in Lexington following a January bank robbery.