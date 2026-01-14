Man charged with arson at London law office appears in court

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 56-year-old man charged in connection with a fire at a London law office appeared in court Wednesday morning and entered a not guilty plea.

Scottie Seeley faces second-degree arson and third-degree burglary charges related to a break-in and fire at Cunnagin and Cunnagin Law Offices. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond with his next court date scheduled for January 20.

According to the criminal complaint, Seeley told investigators he entered the building through a glass door at the front of the building. He said he was walking around, saw smoke everywhere and could not find his way out.

London Mayor Randall Weddle praised the quick response of first responders despite recent cuts to police staffing.

"You have excellent first responders here, you have a wonderful police department. We have had to take cuts on the police department, this has been one of our concerns. You know, we just displaced six men there. But in saying that, the ones that remain there will work to keep this a safe community," Weddle said.

News Man charged in London law office fire case held on $100,000 bond, hearing set Annie Brown

The mayor indicated investigators may have a lead on what caused the incident.

"I think it was drug-induced. That's what I'm hearing. I think we have to let that play out. We have to let law enforcement do their job. But from what I'm hearing it was drug-induced," Weddle said.

Weddle also pushed back against rumors that the crime was politically motivated.

"That's not what's happening here. It's not. I know there are some individuals who have tried to say on social media that these are politically tied. This was a guy that was homeless. Possibly drug-induced. Speculation on my part based on what I'm hearing. But you take a homeless individual. There's no political ties there. Don't make this a political thing," Weddle said.

The mayor emphasized the city's stance on property crimes.

"Nobody has the right to enter someone's property and do anything to it. Period. We're not going to tolerate it here in the city limits of London," Weddle said.

