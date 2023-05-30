Man charged with murder of Scott County deputy to appear in court

(LEX 18) — Steven Sheangshang will appear in court Tuesday morning to answer to a murder of a police officer charge.

Sheangshangallegedly shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 last Monday.

A judge has already entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Sheangshang for charges of assault first degree, robbery first degree, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence, and burglary second degree.

These crimes are alleged to have happened in Fayette County after Sheangshang shot Deputy Conley in Scott County.

Sheangshang will also appear Tuesday on burglary charges in Fayette County.

His Scott County appearance is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Scott County deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday and the Fayette County Detention Center has identified the man charged with his murder.

Police say 35-year-old Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-75. Deputy Conley served in the US Army for eight years and has been with the Scott County Sheriff's Office for four years. He leaves behind a wife and small children.

Steven Sheangshang, 45, is facing charges of murder of a police officer, possession of handgun by convicted felon, burglary, theft by unlawful taking of automobile, wanton endangerment first degree, and fleeing or evading police first degree.

Sheangshang was arrested Monday evening when police responded to a shooting on Georgetown Road.

According to a citation, Sheangshang allegedly shot Deputy Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 and then fled the scene to River Run Court in Georgetown. He tried to obtain a ride by allegedly forcing his way into a home, pointing a handgun at a man in the home, and forcing the man to provide keys to his vehicle, the citation says.

Sheangshang is accused of then leaving the home in the stolen car and proceeding to Lexington. A citation says Sheangshang then allegedly shot another person on Georgetown Road before stealing the victim's vehicle at 5:50 p.m. Monday.

Sheangshang was arrested at a home on Charles Avenue at 6:41 p.m. Monday and a .44 magnum revolver was located at the home.

Before the events Monday, Sheangshang was already on police radar. He’d recently been featured on Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and had outstanding warrants on burglary charges.

Sheangshang was released from jail in February of this year after serving nearly fourteen years on theft charges out of Harrison and Campbell counties in Kentucky, and cases out of Ohio.

He also had multiple prior cases out of Clermont County, Ohio, including one indictment in 1998 on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to court records.

Deputy Conley is the first fallen officer with the Scott County Sheriff's Department. In Scott County as a whole, the Georgetown Police Department has lost three in the line of duty.

A memorial fund has been set up for the family of Deputy Conley.