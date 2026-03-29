Man in Fayette County custody on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault of a minor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center on various violent charges, including strangulation and first degree sexual assault of a minor.

According to a press release by the Lexington Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on Devonport Drive on Saturday to reports of a juvenile who had been assaulted. The victim, who was under the age of 12-years-old, was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Lexington Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jorge Luis Martinez Ulloa in connection to the crime the same day.

Martinez Ulloa has been charged with two counts of a rape of a victim under the age of 12 in the first degree, two counts of sodomy of a victim under the age of 12 in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12 in the first degree, strangulation in the first degree, and kidnapping of a minor.

Martinez Ulloa was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center on Sunday and he does not have a bond listed.