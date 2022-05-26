Man sentenced for shooting, killing teenager inside Fayette Mall in 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who killed a teenager inside Fayette Mall two years ago has been sentenced to a total of 22 years on Thursday.

21-year-old Xavier Hardin pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree manslaughter, after he shot and killed 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms Jr. in August 2020. Two other people were hurt in that shooting.

Hardin was sentenced on the following counts:

1st degree manslaughter: 10 years

Assault: 4-12 months

Assault (2nd): 7 years concurrent

Wanton endangerment: 5 years

Hardin's lawyer requested that he could serve the sentence concurrently. The request was denied.

The victim's parents spoke at the sentencing. His father said while he doesn't want Hardin to spend the rest of his life in jail, he thinks the 22-year sentence is the best-case scenario for Hardin to think about the impact of killing his son.

LEX 18 obtained surveillance video that showed much of the altercation. Two others were injured in the shooting.

Hardin must serve 85% of the time. He will also have to pay around $8,000 in restitution.