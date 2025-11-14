Man sentenced to 20 years for deadly drunk driving crash in Clark County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Clark County man will spend the next two decades in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and assault charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving incident, court documents reported.

The documents detailed that 31-year-old Nathon Miller was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Nov. 12 after he entered guilty pleas to vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing physical injury.

The court determined that Miller "knowingly and understandingly" entered his guilty plea to the felony charges.

We Follow Through Family of toddler killed in crash frustrated over delays in legal process Megan Mannering

The judge ruled that imprisonment was necessary for public protection, stating that granting probation or conditional discharge "would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the defendant's crime," the documents read.

Miller received 20 years for the vehicular homicide charge and five years for the assault charge, with the sentences running concurrently for a total of 20 years. He waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation report.

Covering Kentucky New hearing for man accused in deadly crash Megan Mannering

The court also ordered Miller to pay $165 in court costs within six months of his release from custody, the documents noted.

Miller's custody credit will be determined by the Department of Corrections based on time already served while awaiting trial.