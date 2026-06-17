Mother, her boyfriend plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 20-month-old Joshua Bowen in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette County mother and her boyfriend have each pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal abuse in connection with the July 2024 death of 20-month-old Joshua Bowen, according to court documents.

Briana Leigh Johnson, 27 — Joshua's mother — pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under in Fayette Circuit Court. Her boyfriend, Kyle Shannon-Lee Guindon, 22, pleaded guilty to the same charges and also to second-degree assault (domestic violence), according to court documents.

The Commonwealth recommended a sentence of 10 years on each count for Johnson, to run consecutively, for a total of 20 years to be served. The court reserved ruling on that recommendation until sentencing, documents detailed.

For Guindon, the Commonwealth recommended 20 years on the manslaughter count, 10 years on the criminal abuse count, and 5 years on the assault count. Per the mediation agreement, the criminal abuse sentence must run consecutively to the manslaughter sentence, and the assault sentence must run concurrently, for a total of 30 years to be served. The court also reserved ruling on that recommendation until sentencing.

A sentencing hearing for both defendants is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31.

Crime Mother and boyfriend indicted after death of 20-month-old in Lexington Web Staff

LEX News previously reported that Joshua died on July 6, 2024. A citation initially filed in Guindon's case alleged that the boy had "facial bruises that appeared to be in varying stages of healing, the child appeared to be malnourished and reported severely underweight."

The citation also stated that he had "what appeared to be a serious blunt force injury to his eye which could have led to his death."

Both Johnson and Guindon were indicted in September 2024. The original indictment alleged that Guindon "caused serious injury" to Joshua "by means of a dangerous instrument."

Guindon had originally faced a murder charge, which was amended to first-degree manslaughter as part of the plea. His original first-degree assault charge was also amended to second-degree assault.

Joshua's grandmother, Jennifer Laudermilk, previously said that multiple attempts were made to ask for help from CPS before his death.

