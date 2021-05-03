Multiple rounds fired at homes on another Scott County street

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Department is looking for the person or persons who fired 20 rounds at a home early Sunday morning during a high school party.

It happened at 1:30 am at a home on Alexandra Jett in the Riffton Meadows subdivision. Deputies say the trouble began when eight to ten uninvited people showed up and were asked to leave.

Investigators say two of them pulled a gun on some people then took off.

Later, an individual or individuals drove by firing multiple rounds at the home where the party was taking place. Deputies say another house was struck, too.

No one was hurt.

Officials are looking to see if Sunday's incident is connected to a similar shooting on Avondale Avenue in Georgetown last week. In that shooting, someone fired 40 rounds at several vehicles and a home.

Georgetown police say last week's shooting was drug-related and not random. No one was hurt.

If you have any information on either shooting, contact the Scott County Sheriff's Department or Georgetown Police.