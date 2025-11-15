Owner charged after dog returned in 'starving condition' to Lexington Humane Society

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Winchester woman faces a misdemeanor charge of second-degree cruelty to animals after animal care and control officers say she returned her adopted pit bull mix in a severely malnourished condition to the Lexington Humane Society.

Lt. Jai Hamilton with Lexington-Fayette County Animal Care and Control worked with the Clark County Attorney's office to get a criminal complaint for 24-year-old Taylor Glover.

Glover's dog, Ayla, originally known as Raisin was returned in October, a year after the dog was adopted.

The small pit bull mix first captured hearts when she was rescued in a starving condition and nursed back to health by the Lexington Humane Society before being adopted by Glover.

"I think it's important to hold animal abusers accountable because there will be animals that come after Raisin," said Hamilton.

The criminal complaint states Glover "intentionally or wantonly subjected her do to cruel neglect and mistreatment."

"Raisin had skin issues and was covered in poop and pee, so that's unacceptable and it's not right to do something to an innocent creature," Hamilton said.

According to the complaint, Glover claimed the dog had gotten sick while she was out of town and that her relatives took Ayla to a veterinarian. However, Hamilton reported Glover could not specify which veterinarian provided treatment.

Glover initially said a veterinarian told her the dog had a medical condition that prevented weight gain, but Hamilton disputed this claim.

"Raisin gained 5 pounds in 8 days in our care, so we know that that's not true," Hamilton said.

LEX 18 attempted unsuccessfully to reach Glover for comment. She is being summoned to court and, if found guilty, could face jail time and a $500 fine.

Raisin remains at the Lexington Humane Society, waiting for the right home.