Richmond murder suspect indicted by grand jury on multiple charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury has indicted Richmond murder suspect Shannon Gilday on multiple charges.

Gilday will answer to charges of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief. He is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan back in February while she was asleep.

He's also accused of shooting her father, former state representative C. Wesley Morgan. The suspect was later arrested on Monday, February 28 after deputies found him walking along the exit 87 overpass on I-75, less than two miles from the family's home. It took nearly a week for officials to locate Gilday.

According to a search warrant, Gilday had written notes about finding the bunker inside the Morgan family's home. In the warrant, a friend of Gilday's found notes that referenced the Morgan family's home as well as their sleep schedules. The search warrant says he wrote down details about the $6.5 million home, including where cameras and potential access points could be. He also previously attempted to gain access to the bunker before the shooting.