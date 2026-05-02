Sheriff: Pulaski County couple indicted on sex crime charges against a minor

NANCY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pulaski County couple from Nancy has been indicted on multiple sexual abuse crimes against a minor child, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, on March 13, 47-year-old William Roberts Jr. was arrested and charged with sexual abuse in the first degree, sodomy in the second degree, rape in the second degree and incest. He was lodged at the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on a $150,000 bond.

Crime Pulaski County man in custody on charges of sexual abuse of a minor Mack Carmack

The investigation into the couple began on March 12 when the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division was contacted regarding a new allegation of sexual assault against a minor including William. According to the sheriff's department, a preliminary investigation revealed that he allegedly assaulted a minor ten years ago. Based on the information, detectives request an arrest warrant for him and he was arrested the next day on March 13.

William's wife, 42-year-old Katherine Roberts, was served an indictment warrant on Wednesday, April 29. She was then lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond, according to the press release. Katherine has been indicted for complicity to commit sexual abuse in the first degree, complicity to commit sodomy in the first degree, complicity to commit sodomy in the second degree and other offenses, according to the sheriff's office.

William was still in jail at the time his wife was served the indictment warrant, and he was also served an indictment warrant for charges, including sodomy in the first degree, sodomy in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, and other charges. His bond remains at $150,000, according to the press release.