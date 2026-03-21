Sheriff: Vicco man arrested in connection to ATV accident resulting in minor's death

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Perry County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to last month's ATV accident that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Noah Back from Vicco was arrested on a warrant around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He was charged with murder and was lodged at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

On the evening of Saturday, Feb. 28, an ATV accident resulted in the death of 16-year-old Emilynn Clark. According to early reports by the Perry County Sheriff's Office, another 16-year-old female was driving an ATV with Clark in the passenger's seat at the time of the incident. Two adult males were in the back of the vehicle.

Following the incident, the Perry County Sheriff's Office suspected that the 16-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, and charged her with a DUI.

On Tuesday, Mar. 3, the Perry County Sheriff's Office executed two search warrants for the crash, including a search warrant for Back's phone.

Fast forward to Saturday, Mar. 21, the Perry County Sheriff's Office stated that law enforcement had enough evidence to charge Back with the murder of 16-year-old Clark.

"We have established that probable cause exists that the actions Noah Back took on February 28th, exhibited extreme indifference to human life which resulted in the death of 16-year-old Miss Emilynn Clark," the Facebook post reads.

Autopsy reports from the Perry County Coroner's Office determined that Clark was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of her death.

See LEX 18's previous reporting below.