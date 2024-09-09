Teen charged after allegedly making threat to Marion County High School

LEBANON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lebanon Police Department reported that a teen was charged with terroristic threatening after a threat to the Marion County High School was reported on Sunday night.

Officials reported that KSP Troopers charged a 16-year-old after Lebanon police requested KSP investigative assistance regarding a threat to the high school.

After further investigation, the teen was arrested and charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, according to officials.

"Kentucky State Police thoroughly investigates all reported threats of school violence regardless of context or intent," a release from officials read. "Troopers ask parents to speak with their children about the dangers of posting threatening messages on social media and reporting any concerning information they may come across online."

LEX 18 previously reported that a social media threat had caused Marion County Public Schools to close on Monday morning.