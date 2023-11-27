Testimony: Home of couple accused of murdering Ky. girl was 'filthy,' covered in urine and dog feces

Warning: Some of the details shared in this article are disturbing. Please advise before reading further.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A couple charged with the murder of Whitley County 4-year-old Chloe Darnell were back in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Along with the murder charge, Brittany Slaughter and Adam Hayes are charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Hayes is facing additional charges of trafficking a controlled substance, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. Both entered not guilty pleas.

In court on Monday, Whitley County Sheriff's Lt. David Lassiter testified that the home where Hayes and Slaughter were located was "filthy" and that it was covered in urine and dog feces.

Lt. Lassiter says both indicated they were high at the time of the arrest and mentioned marijuana and meth. He estimates he saw a few grams of heroin in the house and a small amount of marijuana along with two scales.

According to police testimony, Hayes said Chloe fell from a shelf she often climbed on. He first told police he performed CPR for six hours and that "her mouth tasted bad."

It's unclear what happened next, but one of the reasons they allegedly did not call 911 was because of substances they had inside the home, according to testimony.

Lt. Lassiter testified that Slaughter later confessed and helped officers locate Chloe's body, which was found at a local cemetery off Devils Creek Road in Whitley County. Slaughter told police she did not participate in digging the hole or burying Chloe, but she did allegedly help pick the spot and went back to the car.

Slaughter and Hayes are each being held on $500,000 cash bonds. Hayes has a $35,000 cash bond for his additional charges.