Whitley County mother found guilty in connection to 3-year-old daughter's murder

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Alexandra Ward has been found guilty of complicity of murder and complicity to commit first-degree strangulation of her 3-year-old daughter, Amoura Smallwood, the Corbin News Journal reports.

According to the publication, Ward's sentence was handed down after a 50 minute deliberation following a week-long trial.

Smallwood died from injuries in February 2023. At the time, Smallwood was in the care of Ward's boyfriend, Jordan Taylor, when the child was "badly injured," authorities said. An investigation later revealed that Taylor had sodomized and strangled the three-year-old.

The Corbin News Journal reports that Ward had only knew Taylor for a few weeks before leaving her daughter in Taylor's care.

Taylor pled guilty charges of murder, strangulation and first degree sodomy in October 2024. He was later sentenced to life without parole.