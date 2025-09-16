Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Winchester man pleads guilty to woman's 2021 shooting death

mcguire.gif
Clark County Detention Center
mcguire.gif
Posted
and last updated

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Court documents filed on Tuesday reveal that Steven McGuire, a man who police say previously confessed to shooting 34-year-old Sheila Smith, has plead guilty.

McGuire's recommended prison sentence is 27 years. Smith was shot and killed in May 14, 2021 by McGuire outside of his apartment.

mcguire.gif

Crime

Man charged with killing woman at Winchester apartment

Michael Berk

According to previous reporting by LEX 18, Smith was visiting friends who lived in the building. Friends later told police that, after McGuire shot Smith, he walked to his apartment as "Smith was lying on the floor, wounded."

“We want to push it all the way,” Sheila’s mother, Cathy Wadsworth, told LEX 18 in 2021. “This child didn’t deserve that. She was only 34-years of age. He knew exactly what he was doing."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18