Winchester man pleads guilty to woman's 2021 shooting death

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Court documents filed on Tuesday reveal that Steven McGuire, a man who police say previously confessed to shooting 34-year-old Sheila Smith, has plead guilty.

McGuire's recommended prison sentence is 27 years. Smith was shot and killed in May 14, 2021 by McGuire outside of his apartment.

According to previous reporting by LEX 18, Smith was visiting friends who lived in the building. Friends later told police that, after McGuire shot Smith, he walked to his apartment as "Smith was lying on the floor, wounded."

“We want to push it all the way,” Sheila’s mother, Cathy Wadsworth, told LEX 18 in 2021. “This child didn’t deserve that. She was only 34-years of age. He knew exactly what he was doing."

