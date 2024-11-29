Woman arrested in Scott County for DUI after driving on the wrong side of the road

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Georgetown Police, a woman was arrested and charged with second-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer after she nearly hit an officer's vehicle while traveling in the wrong direction.

Police reported that officers received multiple calls regarding a reckless driver, identified by police as 32-year-old Kristi Pence, who allegedly nearly struck an officer.

Officials noted that Pence was seen traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic. When police performed a traffic stop, Pence appeared to be "unaware" that an officer was behind her with activated emergency lights, police reported.

Further, police said that a strong odor of alcohol was also emitted from the vehicle.

"Once listed subject exited the vehicle, there was a very strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from her person, appeared to be very unsteady on her feet, and confused," police said.

Pence is currently housed in the Scott County Detention Center.

She was previously arrested in Pendleton County after she exhibited"behavior akin to 'pole dancing'" on a stop sign near the intersection of US 27 in Falmouth.

