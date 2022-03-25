Woman charged in murder of Laurel County businessman Bryan McCarty pleads not guilty to all charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman charged with the murder of a Laurel County businessman back in September has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead in his home on Saturday, September 25 with multiple gunshot wounds after deputies were dispatched there for a welfare check, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. A friend of McCarty's said he rented out townhouses in the county and was supposed to attend a business meeting to agree on a sale of his properties when he was killed.

Earlier this week, McCarty's girlfriend, 49-year-old Victoria Strelsky, was arrested at her home off Maple Grove Road.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Strelsky is charged with murder, forgery (1st-degree), and tampering with physical evidence. At Strelsky's arraignment, her bond was set at $500,000, and a judge denied a motion to reduce the bond. If she posts bond, Strelsky can be monitored electronically at home, but she cannot use any of McCarty's assets for the bond.

Strelsky is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center. Her next court date is March 29.