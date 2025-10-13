Woman charged with murder appears in court as victim's belongings allegedly found in her home

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman charged with murder in Rockcastle County appeared before a judge this morning as investigators revealed new details linking her to the case.

Tausha Flores Mejia listened to testimony that police say connects her to a murder investigation involving Timothy King, whose body was found on a rural Rockcastle County property late last month.

Detective James Royal testified that King was discovered under a tarp and died from two gunshot wounds, according to the state's medical examiner. Royal also revealed that some of King's possessions were found at the home where Mejia was living.

"Throughout our investigation of this incident involving theft, we located several items that's been identified by family as being the victim's," Royal said.

The detective added that investigators found King's daily medication, which had been missing from his house, inside Mejia's residence.

Police located these items while executing a search warrant soon after King's death.

The grand jury will now review this evidence and decide not only on the murder charge but also on additional charges of burglary and abuse of a corpse.

