Woman sentenced to 20 years after Lexington crash that killed 10-year-old girl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A judge has served a 20-year sentence to a woman involved in a Lexington crash that killed a child.

Sequoyah Collins was initially facing several charges, including murder, after a crash that killed 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez back in 2019. Police say Collins was drunk and was driving more than 80 mph when she ran a red light and hit another vehicle, according to witnesses. A blood test also confirmed that she had traces of cocaine in her system, police said.

As part of a plea agreement, Collins pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Collins also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, and DUI.

Because first-degree manslaughter is considered a "violent offense," Collins must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.