LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The wrong-way driver allegedly involved in the fatal I-75 crash on July 25, killing three people, has been booked into the Laurel County Detention Center.

Police say during the crash, 21-year-old Joshua Poore of Clovis, California was badly injured and taken to UK Hospital.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office shared that Poore has been released on Wednesday, charged with three counts of murder, and is now booked at the Laurel County Detention Center.