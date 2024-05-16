Deadly Lexington hit and run case heading to trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A trial date is set for the man accused of hitting and killing Ansean Jackson nine months ago in Lexington.

It's hopeful news for Jackson's mother, Gwen Johnson, who has attended every court case since the incident.

"I think that it's a slow process but the fact that we have a date, a trial date, that gives me some inspiration," said Johnson.

June 2, 2025, is when the man charged with aggravated DUI and vehicular homicide, Christopher Parish, will return to the courtroom, where a jury will listen to evidence and decide on a verdict. He maintained his innocence and entered a not-guilty plea.

He's out of jail on bond and free to drive.

While she waits for the next court date, Johnson is clinging on to her faith and support system.

"It keeps me stable because otherwise, if I say nothing is gonna happen or its not gonna be the way it should be, then I think that keeps me in a negative position and I don't want to be there. I want to be in a positive knowing that God is in control," said Johnson.

