Watch Now
News

Actions

Dog found in dumpster finds forever home

download - 2023-07-20T085509.837.jpg
LEX 18
download - 2023-07-20T085509.837.jpg
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 10:24:38-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The dog found by Lexington Parks and Recreation employees trapped in a dumpster last week has officially found a forever home.

Hamilton was adopted at the Lexington Humane Society by a family.

Police have charged Jamakea Jackson with second-degree cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth