Dog found in dumpster finds forever home
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 10:24:38-04
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The dog found by Lexington Parks and Recreation employees trapped in a dumpster last week has officially found a forever home.
Hamilton was adopted at the Lexington Humane Society by a family.
Police have charged Jamakea Jackson with second-degree cruelty to animals.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up to get your weekly dose of good news celebrating the best people and places in the Bluegrass! It's free and delivered right to your inbox!