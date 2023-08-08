Dog recovering from copperhead bites, snake aversion training available

A Lexington dog has had a rough couple of days after encountering a copperhead on a trail. As the dog rests up, a dog trainer wants people to know about ways dog owners can teach their pups to stay away from snakes.

Sasha the dog was bitten by a copperhead several times while hiking a trail in the Red River Gorge over the weekend. The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team helped carry him out and a vet treated him with antivenom.

As Sasha gets back on his paws, a Kentucky dog trainer is hoping to help prevent other people and dogs from dealing with scenarios like this.

"I train dogs to avoid venomous snakes by sight, by sound, and by scent," said Pat Felton of Cross Country K9 Training.

Felton said the training uses live snakes wearing muzzles so the dogs learn the scent of a rattlesnake or copperhead, and an e-collar to create a negative association.

"We provide them with a stimulation that's uncomfortable, so they associate that discomfort with the sight, sound, or smell of the snake," Felton said.

Other organizations avoid e-collar training, saying it could create unintended behavioral consequences, in favor of positive reinforcement training. Whatever the method, Felton said if a dog is bitten, quick action is the key. He said people who hike with their dogs should know ahead of time which animal hospitals keep antivenom in stock so they know exactly where to go.

"Most dogs and cats survive these bites with proper treatment, the key being getting treatment as soon as possible and then advocating for your dog," Felton said.