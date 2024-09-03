'1000-lb. Sisters' star arrested at a Tennessee zoo for child endangerment, possession: police report

ALAMO, Tenn. (LEX 18) — "1000-lb. Sisters" star Amy Slaton Halterman was arrested at a zoo in Tennessee on Monday after the Crockett County Sheriff's Department reported that a call was received regarding a guest who had been bitten by a camel.

The department reported that on Monday deputies responded to the Safari Park in Alamo, Tenn. and upon arrival, they "were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle."

Halterman, along with Brian Scott Lovvorn who was reportedly in the vehicle, were then arrested and charged with illegal possession of schedule I, Illegal possession of schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment, the department detailed.

