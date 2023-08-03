Epps murder case heads to grand jury; father accused of killing baby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some of the testimony from Thursday’s preliminary hearing in the murder case of Syied Epps was hard to listen to. Epps was charged after allegedly assaulting his 9-month-old daughter last month. Sy’Kia Epps ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

“During the disclosures, all three indicated he had dropped the child on her head,” said Detective Paul Hogan with the Lexington Police Department. “One of the children said he smashed her on her head really hard,” Det. Logan continued.

Detective Logan was questioned for about twenty minutes. He noted that Sy’Kia’s mother, Markettia Hampton, was working the third shift at a local convenience store during the time of the alleged incident, and that she returned home to take her daughter to the hospital after learning what happened.

Detective Logan also made the court aware to the presence of another adult male in the home on the night in question. Defense counsel briefly worked that angle during questioning. perhaps trying to create a little doubt surrounding the events of that night.

Regardless, Epps will remain in the Fayette County Detention Center on $1,000,000 bond, which his lawyer never argued to reduce.

The evidence will now be presented to the Grand Jury as probable cause was determined.