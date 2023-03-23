Fake GoFundMe pages created for 8-year-old Corbin boy who died in tragic accident

(LEX 18) — The family of 8-year-old Eli Hill, who died in a tragic accident while playing basketball at home, is warning people of fake GoFundMe pages circulating social media.

Hill's parents says they do have plans to raise money to honor Eli, but at this time there is nothing set up by them or for them.

His mom says he experienced severe trauma to the chest after the backboard and hoop collapsed while he was playing basketball at home.

Hundreds of Kentucky children gathered in the outfield of a Corbin baseball field Wednesday evening to remember and celebrate the life of Hill.

His family is asking for the community's continued prayers.