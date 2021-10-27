Family of Ty Abner hosting 'Spooktacular Haunted House' one last time to remember his love for Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of Ty Abner plans to remember him with a holiday he loved: Halloween.

Family and friends of Ty Abner

Abner, 31, tragically died after he was assaulted in a Lexington parking garage late Monday night. Another man has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Family and friends say they plan to remember him by transforming the Abners' garage into a haunted house for kids in the neighborhood to enjoy.

"On weekends, [Ty] would become Tiggles the Clown and guide you through his 'not so scary but still kinda creepy' haunted maze creation," writes a friend of Ty's in a Facebook post. "With his tragic passing, we thought a lot about how Ty would want to be celebrated, and we know Ty would want the show to go on!"

The "Spooktacular Haunted House" will be on October 30 and 31 from 7:30-10:00 p.m. at 740 Nickwood Trail in Lexington. The event is free and open to the public.

They will be accepting donations for the Lexington Humane Society to benefit Ty's love of animals.