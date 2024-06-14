Family remembers toddler killed in alleged DUI crash one year ago

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — June 14 marks a somber anniversary for the family of Thomas Reed. One year ago, 2-year-old Thomas was killed in a car accident.

According to officials, Nathon Miller was driving under the influence on a learners permit when he wrecked his vehicle on U.S. 60.

Miller was driving his girlfriend's son, Thomas, who was sitting in the back of the vehicle and died from trauma at the hospital.

Standing at Thomas’ plot in Clairmont Cemetery, Thomas’ grandparents Steve and Cindy recalled that tragic night.

“Ya know....I went and held his hand and his hand was limp…and him not being able to talk to you or say anything,” said Cindy. “There was nothing that could be done,” finished Steve.

The grandparents said it’s the milestones that have been the hardest days to overcome since Thomas died. As they watch other kids grow up, Thomas is forever a toddler.

“You wake up thinking about him, you go to bed thinking about him, during the day you think about him, and you know…there's videos that we'll pull up on our phones and it's little silly things he would do, and it, it's like ‘Why? Why can't he still be here?’” said Cindy. “I know he's in a better place, a lot better place than we are, but it’s not fair.”

As Thomas’ alleged killer sits behind bars, charged with murder, the family can’t fathom closure.

“There’s no peace right now,” said Steve.

For now, they hold onto their memories of Thomas – a loving little boy who’d go crazy for trucks.

“He was the sweetest, sweetest little boy,” said Cindy. “Yes he was,” echoed Steve.

The Richardson's beg the public not to drink and drive, and vow to continue attending Miller’s court cases until justice is served.

Miller is currently held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond. His pre-trial conference is set for June 27.