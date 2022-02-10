Father Jim Sichko paying for funeral of 10-year-old Landon Hayes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of 10-year-old Landon Hayes will no longer have to worry about paying for his funeral.

Father Jim Sichko, a priest with the Diocese of Lexington and a missionary of mercy commissioned by Pope Francis, announced he was paying for the boy's funeral.

Thru God’s Grace/support of @Pontifex & @BpStowe,I am able to do acts of Mercy. Little Landon Hayes can now Rest In Peace as ALL expenses for his funeral have been paid. #missionaryofmercy @heraldleader @RobertWKYT @LEX18News @MarioAndersonTV https://t.co/GOE2GQCimq — Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) February 10, 2022

Hayes died Sunday when he was shot by 22-year-old Tyrus Lathem, according to Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner's office. Lathem then allegedly killed himself.

"He was full of life," his father, Louis Hayes, said. "He loved to make others smile."

During a vigil for Landon on Monday, family and friends released balloons and prayed.

"We'll praise his name and his life every day," Hayes said. "He won't be forgotten."