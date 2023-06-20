Fayette County Detention Center officer enters guilty plea to sodomy involving inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former corrections officer at Fayette County Detention Center has entered a guilty plea to third-degree sodomy.

Joshua Rogers, who has served as a corrections officer at the detention center, was booked into the same jail in June 2022 after being charged with "deviate sexual intercourse with an inmate," according to court records.

Rogers is facing the charge of third-degree sodomy, according to his arrest citation.

He was fired by the detention center in June 2022, said jail spokesman Major Matt LeMonds.

The criminal investigation is being handled by the Lexington Police Department and any internal investigation by the jail is on hold until the criminal investigation is complete, LeMonds said.

According to federal law, an inmate is unable to legally consent to any sexual contact with a jail guard or employee.

The woman who came forward with the allegation, Jamie Gray, reached out to LEX 18 to tell her story. She said that Rogers forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Gray, who is transgender, also said that she was denied hormone treatments for several days at the jail and that corrections officers and other inmates made inappropriate comments toward her and repeatedly misgendered her.

When asked about any inappropriate comments by other jail staff against Gray, LeMonds said he was not aware of any other allegations of misconduct by officers against her.

“Any allegations of staff misconduct get investigated and would be dealt with accordingly,” LeMonds said.

LeMonds said he was unable to comment on any individual’s medications, but did say that every medication given at the jail has to go through a “vetting process” which can cause a delay.