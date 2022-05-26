Former employers remember victims of Lexington triple homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The former boss of one of the women killed in a triple homicide says her family seemed close-knit and all lived together, making the details of the case even more disturbing to those who knew them.

Lexington police say Steven Wilson shot and killed his daughters and wife at their home on the west side Wednesday afternoon. Fayette County coroner Gary Ginn identified the victims as 38-year-old Bronwyn Wilson, 42-year-old Bryonny Wilson and 65-year-old Lisa Wilson.

Mondelli’s Bakeshop confirmed Bronwyn used to be a cake decorator at the bakery. In a Facebook post, they described her as a dependable hard worker.

“She was really funny, eccentric. You know, a quirky type for sure,” said Jessica Mondelli, Bronwyn’s manager.

Mondelli told LEX 18 she was shocked by the news, partly because they hired Bronwyn years ago because they knew her father. She ended up working for the bakery for a few years.

“She never called in, never complained,” Mondelli said. She also said Steven drove his daughter to and from work.

“They seemed very close,” Mondelli said. “He's the one who got her the job here. Nothing ever came off there was any kind of issues.”

A Facebook profile for Lisa Wilson identifies her as a nurse. Meanwhile, a Lexington Public Library spokesperson confirmed Bryonny worked at the library and said her coworkers are devastated.