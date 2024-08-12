Former UK student videoed using racial slurs, striking another student pleads guilty

The former UK student caught on camera in 2022 repeatedly calling a UK student employee racial slurs and kicking her, pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges.

Sophia Rosing pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court Monday to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of alcohol intoxication.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 12 months total for the assault charges. They also recommend that she be ordered to do 100 hours of community service and do a public service announcement for the University of Kentucky about the dangers of drinking. She’ll be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2024.

LEX 18 was the only news station in the courtroom for the guilty plea.

The student Rosing assaulted, Kylah Spring, spoke with LEX 18’s Leigh Searcy after the hearing.

For more from Spring’s interview, watch the story on LEX 18 at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.