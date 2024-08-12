Watch Now
News

Actions

Former UK student videoed using racial slurs, striking another student pleads guilty

Rosing.jpg
Fayette County Detention Center
Sophia Rosing
Rosing.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The former UK student caught on camera in 2022 repeatedly calling a UK student employee racial slurs and kicking her, pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges.

Sophia Rosing pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court Monday to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of alcohol intoxication.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 12 months total for the assault charges. They also recommend that she be ordered to do 100 hours of community service and do a public service announcement for the University of Kentucky about the dangers of drinking. She’ll be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2024.

LEX 18 was the only news station in the courtroom for the guilty plea.

The student Rosing assaulted, Kylah Spring, spoke with LEX 18’s Leigh Searcy after the hearing.

For more from Spring’s interview, watch the story on LEX 18 at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18