Fund created for EMT critically injured in Clark County crash

A fund has been created for an EMT who was critically injured in a crash last weekend in Clark County.

According to Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue, an ambulance was transporting a patient from Pikeville to the University of Kentucky Medical Center when it struck a guardrail and flipped over. A woman diedand two others were left with injuries.

The family of Alex Wells gave LEX 18 this statement:

"Alex is an amazing young woman who loves her child and her family. She also loves serving her community as an EMT. She has a very long road ahead of her with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. The outpour of support from the community on this GoFundMe has been outstanding and we truly thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts."

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.