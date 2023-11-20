Fundraiser created for motorcyclist seriously hurt in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An online fundraiser has been created for a motorcyclist seriously hurt in a crash last Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Georgetown Street just inside New Circle Road. According to an arrest citation, the other driver, Cathy Hopewell, says she knew a motorcycle hit her SUV but left the scene because she didn't think it was serious. She was later arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers say Hugh Mason McCay was rushed to surgery due to a brain bleed.

A GoFundMe has been created to help his wife with expenses. Click here to donate.