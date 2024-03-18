Fundraiser started to help save dogs of woman killed in I-75 wreck

After a Lexington woman was killed in a wreck in Northern Kentucky on Friday evening, a fundraiser has been established in hopes of saving her two beloved dogs that were with her in the car.

Ashley Wyatt, 36, died after losing control of her vehicle near Erlanger on Friday evening, according to police.

Friends describe Wyatt as a "light" with a contagious sense of humor.

Pauline Nichols

"She was a kind person, and she was funny. She was the life of the party, and just unique," said family friend Pauline Nichols.

The night of the wreck, Wyatt was driving with two of her dogs, Ariel and Scarlett. According to Nichols, Wyatt rescued Scarlett in the fall and is just 7 months old.

Scarlett suffered severe injuries during the crash, including two broken legs and a broken pelvis. Surgery is expected to cost upwards of $15,000.

Ariel has been missing since the wreck, and family members are desperately working to find her.

Nichols jumped in to set up a GoFundMe to assist the family with the costs.

"Animals bring comfort to everyone and I know that they love Scarlett and Ariel and they want them back," she said.

Wyatt is described as an animal lover who ran her own pet-sitting business.

"Literally, almost every picture that I see of Ashley, she has one of her dogs with her," Nichols said.

She hopes that as the family faces immense grief over the unexpected loss, she hopes having Scarlett and Ariel back will bring them some sense of relief.

To contribute to the fundraiser for the Wyatt family, you can visit the GoFundMe here.

