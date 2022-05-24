Funeral arrangements announced for Sheriff Kevin Corman

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the R. J. Corman Railroad Group Hangar 2. Corman will be laid to rest on his family farm off Poortown Road.

A visitation will be held from 2-9 p.m. Thursday, May 26 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 27.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kentucky Sheriffs' Boys and Girls Ranch and/or the Jessamine County Animal Shelter.

Corman died at his home Sunday afternoon, only five days after losing his primary election.

Flags at all government buildings in the county were ordered to be at half-staff Monday to honor his passing and colleagues remember him in the days following his death.