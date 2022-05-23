'I've never seen him not smile': Colleagues remember Sheriff Kevin Corman

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flags at all government buildings in Jessamine County were ordered to be at half-staff on Monday to honor the passing of Sheriff Kevin Corman. Corman died at his home on Sunday afternoon, just five days after losing his primary election.

“I don’t think there was any doubt that there was disappointment that he wasn’t going to be able to continue as sheriff, but I think he was coming to grips with that,” said Jessamine County Judge-Executive David West.

West said he and Corman grew up together in the county, and had dinner together less than 48 hours before his passing.

“He was in good spirits. Jovial, and looking ahead to moving the sheriff’s office forward and moving on with life,” Mr. West indicated.

Corman was beaten in the May Primary Election by Nicholasville Police department Sergeant, Kevin Grimes. Some speculated that Corman’s arrest last October on a DUI charge may have led to his defeat. Even if that was the case, it won’t impact his legacy to those who knew him best and knew how he ran his department for 18 years.

“I’ve never seen him not smile,” said Chief Tim Brown of the Jessamine County Animal Shelter.

Brown noted that Corman’s office was a great partner to his animal rescue agency.

“If we were understaffed or not able to respond in a timely manner because we were on another call, the sheriff’s department always stepped in to respond to those calls for us,” Chief Brown added.

U.S. Congressman, Andy Barr from Kentucky’s 6th district, knew the sheriff and said many of the same things his colleagues and friends were saying.

“A community leader who always had a smile on his face,” Mr. Barr said of Corman.

Because there will be no special election between now and the time Sheriff-Elect Grimes takes office in January. Lt. Anthony Purcell has been appointed as interim sheriff.

“His biting wit was always followed with a smile of friendship behind it. That’s what I’ll remember about Kevin Corman,” West said.