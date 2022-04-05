Funeral service held for U.S. Marine from Kentucky killed in NATO exercise crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A funeral service was held for Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky., who was among the four U.S. marines killed in a helicopter crash during a NATO training exercise in Norway about 18 days ago.

His alma mater, Boyd County High School, hosted the service. Other U.S. Marines, law enforcement, first responders, former teachers, family, and friends gathered to pay tribute.

Two of the aircrafts—which Moore flew overseas—sliced through the sky overhead as services continued at the Kentucky veterans cemetery in Grayson, where Moore will be laid to rest.

The other three marines were Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

The bodies of the four Marines were transferred back to the U.S. at the end of March.

According to NATO's website, Cold Response 2022 is "a long-planned exercise which Norway hosts biannually. This year’s exercise was announced over eight months ago. It is not linked to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine."

Military officials say the helicopter crashed in extreme conditions. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All four men were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.