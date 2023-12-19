Georgetown Big Boy theft caught on camera

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The mystery of the disappearance of the Georgetown Frisch’s Big Boy statue has caused plenty of conversation, but so far, the statue is still missing.

For the first time, Georgetown Police have released video of the theft.

The video isn’t very clear because it’s from a surveillance camera inside the building. But it does appear to show a U-Haul backing up to the statue, then two people quickly hopping out and loading the 230-pound statue into the back.

Georgetown police are hoping the video might trigger the memory of someone who saw something.

“We’re looking for help from the community if anybody knows anything,” Lt. Michael Scott said. “If there's any tips and leads we can look into that would help us get Big Boy back.”

It’s still not clear if the Georgetown Big Boy theft is connected to the theft of another theft of a Big Boy statue days earlier in Louisville. Both cases are still unsolved.

Investigators have a theory on how the people involved in the Georgetown theft were able to get the statue moved so quickly. They think they might have come by beforehand to unbolt it from its platform.

“They were able to get in and out of Frisch's within probably about a minute to two once the U-Haul pulled up,” Scott said.

Big Boy statues can reportedly sell for $8,000 to $10,000, making the crime of stealing one a felony, according to police.