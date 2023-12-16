Individuals allegedly responsible for 4-year-old's death appear in court

Months after her 4-year-old's death, Cheyene Helm and her family sat in a Lexington courtroom to finally face the people allegedly responsible for her daughter's death.

Prosecutors say Brighton Honour was at a family member's house in Lexington in February when she got fentanyl in her system and later died.

Police arrested 26-year-old Briana Turpin, 18-year-old Raven Houston, and 32-year-old Anderson George nine months later, at the end of November, after Lexington Police's Special Victim Section was notified about her overdose at a local hospital.

They allegedly found evidence of narcotics trafficking at the home, which led to an extended narcotics enforcement unit investigation.

Turpin bonded out of jail after one day appearing in court in plain clothes, pleading not guilty to five different charges of trafficking, wanton endangerment of two other minors, and tampering with evidence.

George faces the exact charges. Houston is not facing the tampering with evidence charge. However, both requested bond reductions and were denied. They will stay in jail.

The judge's decision was a sigh of relief for Brighton Honor's family, who sent letters to the judge asking her to keep them behind bars.

"I feel like the main culprit shouldn't be out on bond. Just very emotional for one, and then seeing the guy come out and kinda look over at our family and kinda smile a bit. It's kinda like he doesn't have no remorse," said Gerald Miller.

All three suspects entered a not-guilty plea.

They will be back in court on January 25, 2024, for a pretrial hearing.

A status hearing is scheduled for February 9, 2024.

