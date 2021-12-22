Investigation reports released in death of UK student Lofton Hazelwood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following the death of University of Kentucky student Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood in October, UK began two investigations—one by UK Office of Student Conduct and the other by UK Police.

The two investigations concluded that it does not appear that new members were coerced, forced or required to consume alcohol on Oct. 18 in the FarmHouse chapter facility. There was at least one new member present in the room who was not consuming any amount of alcohol during the incident that occurred in the chapter facility.

According to the report, Hazelwood was described as consuming approximately eighteen (18) one-ounce shots of Wild Turkey 101 bourbon within approximately 45 minutes.

Multiple students stated in the interviews that Hazelwood was obviously heavily intoxicated as the group practiced for the serenades. As a result, according to the interviews, the group decided to leave him at the fraternity house, rather than bringing him along to the sorority houses. Per the interviews, several students expressed that, though Hazelwood was clearly intoxicated, in their estimation, he had not reached a level they considered dangerous. The students stated that they rolled him on to his side. One student stated in an interview, that he “didn’t think he was in that bad of shape” and that placing him on his side was “just precautionary.”

A student arrived at FarmHouse that evening, entered the room where Hazelwood had been left, and found him unresponsive on the couch. This student stated that he quickly assessed that the situation was outside of his ability to handle and he alerted several other students who were at the house, including one individual with experience administering CPR. This individual performed CPR while another individual called 911. He continued CPR until Lexington Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported Hazelwood to UK Chandler Hospital.

The students participating in the serenades left the house between approximately 5:10 and 5:15 that evening and returned at approximately 6:05 and 6:15. The 911 call came in at 6:16 pm, and LFD was at scene at 6:19 p.m.

Currently there is no information available to UK Police to support any criminal charges regarding Hazelwood’s death.

During a news conference Wednesday, UK officials announced the revocation of FarmHouse’s status as a registered student organization (RSO) on campus for at least four years. The national chapter of FarmHouse has revoked the local chapter’s status. Further, the national chapter has issued a no-contact order, which means that the now former members of this chapter can have no association with FarmHouse for seven years.

Hazelwood died October 18 at UK Hospital after he was found unresponsive at his fraternity house. On December 15, Fayette County Coroner's Office confirmed that Hazelwood's cause of death was alcohol toxicity.

According to the coroner's report, Hazelwood's blood alcohol content was 0.354, which is almost 4.5 times the limit .08 for an adult of legal drinking age.

His death was ruled as an accident and UK Police said that no charges will be filed.

Following his death, along with launching two independent investigations, UK placed an immediate ban on activities by the FarmHouse chapter and immedialy prohibited any new member activities in any Inter-Fraternity Council (IFC) chapter at UK.

The fraternity was cited for liquor law violation the night he died.

In the days that followed, the UK community honored the 18-year-old Henderson, Kentucky native in special ways. Hazelwood's campus community gathered outside the Catholic Newman Center about 24 hours after his death to honor him with a vigil. UK students continued to gather outside the church for a rosary service, and to pray for him and his family.

