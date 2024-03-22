'It doesn't always work out': Wildcat fans disappointed after first-round NCAA tournament defeat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a tense game, Kentucky fans went home disappointed following their loss in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

It was a game that started hopeful amongst fans across the city, confident the Cats would defeat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

"I mean, we better win. I think we're going to win. Because if we don't, I'm going to lock myself in a room for a week," one fan watching at Tin Roof said at the beginning of the game.

"I have them going all the way, as a true Cats fan should," said another at the Chevy Chase Inn.

The adrenaline soared as the game went on, with Wildcats on the edge of their seats.

"I think it'll be closer than it should be at the half."

Ultimately, it wasn't the outcome the fans in blue wanted.

A close game led to an upset, with Oakland moving on to the Round of 32 after an 80-76 win.

“Being a Kentucky fan is being a Kentucky fan…it doesn’t always work out, it doesn’t always work…but that’s the heart of the BBN,” a fan said after the final buzzer.

Fans ended the season upset, but still true to their home team.

"You're with them until the end, regardless of the outcome."