STUNNED: Oakland Upsets Kentucky in First Round of NCAA Tournament, 80-76

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Madness strikes again, as the Kentucky basketball season comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Oakland stunned the Kentucky Wildcats in the opening round, 80-76. The Golden Grizzlies led for more than 28 of the game's 40 minutes and were paced by three-point specialist, Jack Gohlke, who finished 10-20 from deep and 2-3 from the free throw line for 30 points against the Cats.

Antonio Reeves led the way for the Cats with 27 points, in his 20th game with 20 or more points this season.

The first half was back and forth early with Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves carrying the load. It was tied at 11-11 at the 12:17 mark.

Then, it became the Jack Gohlke show for Oakland. The guard who has only taken 8 shots inside the three point line all year went off behind the line. He hit five of his first nine three pointers to get the Golden Grizzlies out to a 19-13 lead.

UK would battle back and then it became a three-fest. Reeves tied the game at 25 with a trey, Gohlke then it a three to retake the lead at 28-25. That was followed by another Reeves three to tie it up but Blake Lampman hit another three to give Oakland a 31-28 advantage.

When Rob Dillingham came in and hit a long three, the Wildcats had a 33-31 lead. The first since 13-11. Another Gohlke three, his 7th of the half, would put the Golden Grizzlies back in front 36-35. They would take a 38-35 lead into the break.

The second half started with UK going to the big guys. Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso hit shots and Ugo added a free throw to give UK a one point lead. However, back-to-back three's by Trey Townsend and Gohlke pushed the Golden Grizzlies lead back to 49-45.

Justin Edwards would hit a lay-up to get UK within three with 55-52 with a little over ten minutes remaining and then the Golden Grizzlies went on a scoring run. Oakland went on a 6-2 run to go up 61-54 eight minutes to go.

Kentucky started to hit its own threes. Reeves had a second chance opportunity go in and then Reed Sheppard hit one to pull the Cats within two at 64-62. Edwards cut the lead again to three with a shot from the corner. UK down 71-68 with 2:08 to play.

Reeves hit a step back three to cut the lead to 73-71 with just over a minute to play. The Golden Grizzlies came up with a steal and were fouled with 1:17 to play. DQ Cole hit two free throws to give Oakland a 75-71 lead. Then, Rob Dillingham hit a three to get UK within 2 at 75-74. But, Cole hit a three with :28 seconds left to push the Oakland lead out to 78-74. Edwards scored a quick layup with just under four seconds to play to put his team back within three.

It was too little, too late, and the Golden Grizzlies advance to the Tournament's Round of 32, while Kentucky's season has come to an end.